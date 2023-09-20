KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan wears a ‘veshti’ on set, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Amitabh Bachchan surprised everyone on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 (KBC 15). The veteran actor was seen running on the sets in a ‘veshti’, to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor even wrote about the same on his latest post on X. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls telling himself after landing his first film: ‘Whatever I will earn, I will give to my parents’) Amitabh Bachchan wore a ‘veshti’ on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What Amitabh said

Taking to his X (Formerly Twitter) account, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, “Who says that one cannot run wearing 'Mundu', i.e. veshti!” In the pictures that he posted, the Piku actor was seen running on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 in a white shirt that was paired with a white veshti.

The 80 year-old actor also took to his blog and wrote in detail about why he chose to wear the same. He wrote, "It is the season of festivity... of Navratri... of celebration... of bringing together the variety of our ‘sanskaar’ of our age-old traditions and beliefs... and in keeping with the diversity but in its unity... we design the KBC with the different traditional wear from each part of the country... and for me the 'veshti’ the traditional wear of Kerala... a moment of pride and joy..."

He further added, “May there be peace and love and all the goodness to prevail on this celebratory day of the Ganapati sthapana... May HE keep us under his care and keep us protected ever... and bless us all. Love and wishes.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "You are a legend sir!" Another wrote, "you look so cute in that traditional wear." A fan also wrote, "Keeping our Indian traditions alive… Veshti this time... Looks energetic and fresh as always."

Earlier this week, Sony Entertainment Television had dropped a series of fresh promos for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 (KBC 15), where one of the contestants fell on the veteran actor's feet crying as he was about to attempt the ₹7 crore question. The actor said, "Yoon hee nahi umad aate hai jazbaat. Wagah zaroor hoti hai. Batayunga aapko (You go not get overwhelmed with feelings just like that. There is always a reason. I will tell you soon)."

