Kaun Banega Crorepati: Fans think this 6.4 lakh question was way too easy. Do you know the answer?

Abhishek Bachchan, along with his Ghoomer co-star Saiyami Kher and director R Balki, visited the set of his father Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The three guests were asked a question about cricket which many felt was way too easy for the prize money of ₹ 6.4 lakh. Also read: Virender Sehwag reviews Abhishek and Saiyami's Ghoomer: 'I never gave respect to spinner or listened to coach but…' Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The question for ₹ 6.4 lakh was: Which Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit five sixes in a row in the last over of a match in the 2023 IPL? Among the options were: A) Andre Russell B) Nitish Rana C) Rinku Singh D) Venkatesh Iyer.

Reactions to the KBC question

An X user shared a glimpse of the episode simply captioned it, “A cricket question in KBC for 6 Lakhs 40 thousand.” A person commented, “Bete ko jitana bhi to hai Amitabh ji ko. Ghar ka paisa ghar mein rahega. (Amitabh has to make his son win so that the money comes home).” Another reacted, “How easy”. A person also called Kaun Banega Crorepati a "Scripted show." An X user wrote, “Saiyami was literally hosting Cricbuzz shows during the IPL .. could've easily answered way tougher questions.” A tweet also read: “The standard for questions is so low.” An X user also claimed, “Ans is Lord Rinku Singh but I know they give that question just to get some TRP for KBC and then they give you these posts to do paid tweet which doesn't look like paid tweet!”

A person tried to defend the show and wrote, “It might be tough for folks not following cricket especially Franchise cricket.. Not every one loves to watch sports on TV, There are many who love to play rather watch it and be a Fan who never knew what it feels like while playing.”

More about Ghoomer

R Balki's Ghoomer released in theatres on Friday. Saiyami Kher plays a paraplegic cricketer in the film while Abhishek plays her coach. Amitabh also has an appearance in the film. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi also feature in the film.

Praising Ghoomer on his blog, Amitabh wrote, “It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film ... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful. My pride has no bounds ..it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever.”

