Amitabh Bachchan recalls telling himself after landing his first film: ‘Whatever I will earn, I will give to my parents’

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his first thought after bagging his first film was that he should offer all the earnings to his parents. He was speaking to a contestant on his hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Amitabh also recalled how the film offered him a chance to relieve his parents of their responsibilities. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal cracks up Amitabh Bachchan with hilarious story from his wedding) On KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan recalls the time he bagged his debut film, Saat Hindustani.

Amitabh wanted to offer all money to parents

Contestant Vivek asked Amitabh about the time he got his first film, adding that everyone would love to hear about it. Recalling the time he got his first film Saat Hindustani, Amitabh said on the show, "Humko ye laga kji isase hume jo bhi milega, wo hum apne ma-babuji ko de dein. (I felt whatever I earn from this, I should give it to my parents)." Everyone in the audience clapped loudly when Amitabh spoke.

The superstar added, "Mujhe ek zariya mil gaya ki apne ma-babuji ko bula kar apne paas rakhein. Jo zimmedari unhone humare liye jeevan bhar kiya hai us zimmedari ko hum apne kandho par rakh kar aage unke liye kar ke dein. (I found a way to ensure that my parents shift and live with me. The responsibilities that they fulfilled all these years for us, I wanted to shift them to my shoulders and fulfil them going forward)."

When Amitabh bagged his debut film

Amitabh Bachchan was searching for jobs in Kolkata when he went to Bombay after his friend Tinnu Anand recommended his name to filmmaker Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, who was looking for new faces for his film, Saat Hindustani. Khwaja finalised Amitabh only after he spoke to the actor's father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and was sure that he supported the son's dreams, according to a 2021 Hindustan Times report.

Amitabh's first National Film Award

Amitabh''s debut film Saat Hindustani released in theatres in 1969 and told the story of seven Indian revolutionaries who rose against the Portuguese rule in Goa. Amitabh essayed the role of a poet. He bagged his first National Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

Amitabh's new films

Currently busy with the shooting for regular episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has an interesting lineup of films as well. These include Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. Amitabh will also be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON