Sreejita De says Tina Datta tries to 'break families': ‘Khud ka ghar nahi basa paai’

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sreejita De and and Soundarya Sharma talked about Tina Datta in the latest episode. Sreejita revealed how Tina is jealous of everyone and wants men's attention. She also said Tina's had tried to break people's relationships due to her own insecurities. She called her ‘sadist' and ‘lonely.’ Fans reacted to the promo video shared by Colors TV. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiancé slams show for leaking home address on national television: 'Won't be happy')

ColorsTV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Sreejita aur Soundarya kar rahe hai Tina ke baare mein shocking baatein (Sreejita and Soundarya are talking about Tina, revealing shocking facts about her).”

The promo opened with Sreejita and Soundarya talking about Tina in the bedroom area. Sreejita said to Soundarya, “Mai iss ladki ko itne ache se jaanti hoon, koi iss duniya mein isko nhi jaan sakta (I know this girl so much, nobody can know her that much).” Soundarya replied, “Tumhe toh bohot hassi aati hogi Tina ko iss tarah dekhke, you know her in and out (You must be laughing after seeing Tina this way).” Sreejita continued and said, “Oh god, I know her so well babe, bohot logo ke ghar todne ki koshish kari hai, khud ka ghar isliye nhi basa paayi (She has tried to break relationships of others' and hence, she did not able to find a partner for herself).”

She told Soundarya, “It is karma, she is so lonely, teen saal pehle jab baat hoti thi humaari, it is so difficult to get love, Sreejita. Ek baar hum trip pe gye the (We went for a trip) , that night I got to know she is sadist, maine kaan pakad liye mai kabhi nhi jaaun zindagi mai. Ladko se koi problem nhi hai, ladko se sirf attention chaiye (I decided I won't go anywhere with her in my life. She does't have problem with men, she wants attention from them). She is full of jealousy and negativity”, she added.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Although I don't like Tina but still Sreejita is wrong here.. defaming someone is not good.” Another person wrote, “Shame on Sreejita.. you are a yucky person.” Other person commented, “Tina is full of negativity..but Sreejita doing character assassination is wrong.” “Nonsense statement- Sreejita knows Tina more than anoyone-bullshit! You are doing al this to be in the game, so you get content out of Tina. Sreejita stooping so low! Pathetic!! You are the real sadist.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by actor Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 pm. The show also streams on Voot.

