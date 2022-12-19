Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiancé slams show for leaking home address on national television: 'Won't be happy'

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiancé slams show for leaking home address on national television: 'Won't be happy'

tv
Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:35 PM IST

Sreejita De's address got leaked in Bigg Boss 16 and her fiancé isn't happy about it. The actor was the first one to get eliminated from the reality show.

Actor Sreejita De with her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape.
Actor Sreejita De with her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 16 continues to be the most controversial TV show of the year. In the latest episode of the reality show, the home address of Sreejita De was accidentally leaked during a conversation between contestants Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala. This left Sreejita's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape fuming with anger. (Also read: Tina Datta fights with Archana Gautam after she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot)

Michael took to his Instagram Stories and slammed the show. He wrote, “Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND.”

Sreejita De's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on Instagram.
Sreejita De's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape on Instagram.

Actor Sreejita De was the first contestant who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The show has not yet responded to Michael's post.

Sreejita dated Michael for quite sometime before he went down on one knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Talking about their engagement which took place in 2021, earlier Sreejita told Hindustan Times, “It was in the evening, at around 7.30pm. We were walking, and it was cold. He suddenly stopped and started telling me how much he loved me. The next moment, I realised he was on his knees. I was so shocked that I started crying. I couldn’t stop my tears.” They are slated to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss recently got an extension. The show makers announced to the contestants that the ongoing season 16 will be extended by two months. The show will now continue till February 12, 2023. The last season of the show was also extended by two weeks, due to the high viewership.

Some popular participants of this season's Bigg Boss show include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chaudhary, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer and more.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 16 bigg boss bigg boss ott + 1 more
bigg boss 16 bigg boss bigg boss ott

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out