Stassi Schroeder reveals sex of her second child after announcing pregnancy with Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder, the reality TV star who rose to prominence for her appearance on Vanderpump Rules, has revealed the gender of her second child with Beau Clark. This announcement comes a few weeks after revealing her pregnancy news. The couple shared a video on their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, showcasing their reaction to the news. During the podcast, Stassi shared that she had a feeling from the start that they were having a baby boy but found it difficult to express her happiness in words. (Also read: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second child together: 'We are totally hiding the bump' See post)

During the podcast episode, Stassi expressed that she had a strong feeling that they were having a boy and had sensed it from the beginning. She shared, "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe…I don't know how to f**king explain it."

On March 3, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. Stassi shared adorable pictures of herself cradling her baby bump while sitting on a sofa at home, accompanied by their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. Meanwhile, Beau shared a couple of pictures with his wife where the two twinned in black. Their pregnancy announcement was greeted with a flood of congratulations from fans and celebrity acquaintances alike, who were thrilled to hear the happy news.

In the heartwarming photo, Stassi can be seen sitting on a brown sofa with her daughter, who dons a lovely floral co-ord set, while Stassi wore a black full-sleeved top and pants. She held her baby bump with one hand and placed her other hand on her daughter, radiating a blissful smile. In the caption, Stassi, “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.” Her husband, Beau commented, “Hartford in deep thought about her new bestie (laughing emoji).”

Beau took to social media to share a couple of pictures with wife Stassi. In one of the photos, he showed their daughter Hartford the CT scan images of their soon-to-arrive baby while Stassi, who is currently pregnant, held her daughter close and looked on fondly. The two proud parents matched in color-coordinated outfits. In another snapshot, the happy couple smiled while standing together at night. Stassi's baby bump was prominently displayed as she beamed for the camera.

The couple exchanged vows in September 2020 in a private ceremony in California after announcing their engagement in July 2019. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.