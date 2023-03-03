Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their second child together: 'We are totally hiding the bump' See post

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who got married in 2020, announced on Thursday that they are expecting their second child. Stassi shared happy pictures of her cradling her baby bump while resting on a sofa at home, with their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, by their side. Beau also shared a couple of pictures with her wife, where the two twinned in black. The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends alike, who were delighted by their pregnancy news. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson cradles her baby bump, asks fans: ‘will I be no.1 mum?’ amid breakup with Gary Lucy)

On Instagram, Stassi shared a delightful picture of herself with her daughter, who was dressed in a floral co-ord set, while Stassi sported a black full-sleeved top and pants. Stassi cradled her baby with one hand and kept her other hand on her daughter, as they sat together on a brown sofa. Her radiant smile was evidence of the joy she felt in that moment. She captioned the picture, “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.” Her husband, Beau commented, “Hartford in deep thought about her new bestie (laughing emoji).”

Many celebrities dropped heartfelt messages. Elyse Myers wrote, “Are you telling me we're pregnant at the same time again this is the news ever I am crying." To which, Stassi replied, “It's honor to be in this with you! Ahh.” Scheana commented, “Congratulations!” Kristina Kally wrote, “A best friend for my little one!!" Jackie Oshry Weinreb commented, “Awww this is so sweet!! So happy for you!” To which, Stassi responded, “I am ridiculously excited we're going through this at the same time!” Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave wrote, “Yay mama! You are glowing.” Klye Cooke commented, “Omg you guys are a baby making duo! Congrats.”

On Instagram, Beau shared two pictures with Stassi. In one of them, he held up pictures of the newborn's CT scan and showed them to his daughter, Hartfold. Stassi, who is currently pregnant, held their daughter and gazed at the images, while Beau was color-coordinated with his wife. In another picture, the couple stood together and smiled brightly, with Stassi proudly displaying her baby bump as they posed at night.

Stassi Schroeder is an American reality television personality, podcast host, and author. She is best known for her role on the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules, where she was a main cast member for eight seasons before being let go from the show in 2020 following controversy over racially insensitive remarks. Beau Clarl has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, including The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer, Other Plans, and The Revenant. The couple got engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in September 2020 in a private ceremony in California. The two welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021.