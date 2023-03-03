Love Island's Laura Anderson cradles her baby bump, asks fans: ‘will I be no.1 mum?’ amid breakup with Gary Lucy

On Tuesday, Laura Anderson, a well-known television personality, shared pictures of herself on Instagram from her latest photoshoot for a luxury clothing brand. In the photos, the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump and cuddled her pet dog, radiating joy as she posed for the camera, just days after confirming her breakup with partner Gary Lucy. In the caption, she asked her followers whether they thought she would be a good mother or not, eliciting many reactions from her fans. The maternity photoshoot post was met with a lot of support and love from Laura's followers, who left numerous messages in the comments section. (Also read: Laura Anderson breaks silence on her relationship with Gary Lucy: 'no longer together' days after announcing pregnancy)

Laura exuded an aura of serene happiness and contentment in the photos. In one of the pictures, she was seen sitting on a sofa, cradling her baby bump and showering affection on her furry companion. She wore a black swimsuit paired with an unbuttoned denim jacket, leaving her curly hair untied, with minimal makeup accentuating her natural glow. Another photo showed her at home, radiating maternal warmth and tenderness, as she posed for the camera with her hands gently cradling her growing belly. Despite her recent breakup with lover Gary, she seems to be embracing this new phase of her life with joy and enthusiasm, surrounded by the love and support of her furry friend and fans.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Laura wrote, “But will I still be No. 1 mum?” She dropped a message, which read, “Guys let's be honest with ourselves here, I'm defo pushing my belly out a wee bit.” Rosie Anna Williams commented, “The best mum to both babies. xxx.” Hayley Hughes wrote, “Beautiful, look at little bump. cute! x.” Eyal Booker commented, “Congrats! You're going to be the best mum (red heart emoji).” Francesca King wrote, “Proud Auntie Chesca.” To which, Laura replied, “See you fri bubs.” Scott McGlynn commented, “Looking amazing darling, love ya.”

Reacting to the post, one of Laura's fans wrote, “Definitely Laura” in response to her caption. Another fan commented, “At the end of the day, you don't need man you are making the baby, you can defo do the rest!! You are strong and gorgeous! go girl.” Other fan commented, “How beautiful do you look, keep glowing.” “Wow, you have a fine bump already. Single mom to 2 here, you've got this", added one. A comment read, “I hope you can co parent successfully, it's always easier to have a wee bit if help, good luck", wrote other.

In later February, Laura had spoken out about her relationship with partner Gary Lucy amidst rumours of a breakup, just over a week after announcing her pregnancy. She shared a long message which read as, "I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary. However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice. Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private. Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do. However since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment. I never asked or expected to move to Scotland. I full support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.” She concluded and said, “I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy and Bump.”