Step inside Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's elegant Mumbai home which houses their cherished memories

On Sunday, television actor Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her 38th birthday. Despite the weekend lockdown in Mumbai, her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary surprised her by arranging a box full of 400 roses. The couple was surrounded by their friends as Debina cut numerous birthday cakes.

While the actor couple shared pictures from their indoor birthday celebrations, Debina and Gurmeet also shared a glimpse into their house. In the pictures, Gurmeet and Debina stood with the box of roses, next to a contemporary dining table. A chandelier hung on top while the couple's favourite memories, including a picture from their time on the show Ramayan, was mounted on a wall near the table.

A video shared by Debolina, in which she was seen getting into the birthday spirit, gave a better view of the dining area. The actor in the past has shared numerous videos and photos of their home on Instagram.

The couple has also a gallery wall, the awards they've won and other memories. The house also includes the luscious garden area which houses numerous kinds of plants and gives a view of the Mumbai skyline, a smaller room where he reads, and a bedroom with large windows.

Gurmeet and Debina shot to fame after they starred in Ramayan after they played the role of Ram and Sita. Having met each other through mutual friends, the couple fell in love before the mythological show. They secretly married in 2006 and officially tied the knot in 2011.

After Ramayan, Gurmeet was seen in several shows including Geet, Punar Vivah, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 and Nach Baliye Season 6. He was last seen in the digital movie, The Wife. Debina, on the other hand, was seen in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.