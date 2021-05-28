Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Step inside Sidharth Shukla's luxurious Mumbai home with a room for Bigg Boss trophy and other awards
tv

Step inside Sidharth Shukla's luxurious Mumbai home with a room for Bigg Boss trophy and other awards

Sidharth Shukla, who will soon appear in Broken But Beautiful 3, lives in Mumbai. Take a virtual tour of his house through his Instagram posts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
A glimpse of Sidharth Shukla's home.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television stars today. The actor, who will soon appear in Broken But Beautiful 3, often shares updates about his life on social media and gives a glimpse of his daily life via photos and videos. On numerous occasions, the actor has shared sneak-peeks into his home as well.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner has a luxurious house in Mumbai. The living room extends to a dining space set-up and the kitchen. While the lounge area features a blue sofa and colourful cushions, the dining table channels a restaurant-style set-up with an L-shaped, cushioned sofa and a metallic dining table situated in between.

His bedroom features a combination of grey and blue hues. The bed's headboard is made of grey cushions and the patterned wallpaper of the same theme completes the look. The room also features reflective cupboards.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Sidharth also shared a video in which he was seen cooking a meal for himself. The video gave an look into his kitchen.

Sidharth has dedicated a room for his awards. His Bigg Boss trophy rests in one corner while numerous other awards are on display on the other side of the room.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3's Sidharth Shukla says he's experienced a few heartbreaks: 'I have learnt from it'

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks Sidharth's debut in the digital streaming space. The show also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead. The previous two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla bigg boss bigg boss 13 broken but beautiful

Related Stories

web series

Manoj Bajpayee thanks 'big stars' Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for recommending The Family Man 2

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST
tv

Gautam Gulati reveals why he unfollowed Shehnaaz Gill: 'Didn’t want any problem between her and Sidharth Shukla'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable

Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP