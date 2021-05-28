Step inside Sidharth Shukla's luxurious Mumbai home with a room for Bigg Boss trophy and other awards

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television stars today. The actor, who will soon appear in Broken But Beautiful 3, often shares updates about his life on social media and gives a glimpse of his daily life via photos and videos. On numerous occasions, the actor has shared sneak-peeks into his home as well.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner has a luxurious house in Mumbai. The living room extends to a dining space set-up and the kitchen. While the lounge area features a blue sofa and colourful cushions, the dining table channels a restaurant-style set-up with an L-shaped, cushioned sofa and a metallic dining table situated in between.

His bedroom features a combination of grey and blue hues. The bed's headboard is made of grey cushions and the patterned wallpaper of the same theme completes the look. The room also features reflective cupboards.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Sidharth also shared a video in which he was seen cooking a meal for himself. The video gave an look into his kitchen.

Sidharth has dedicated a room for his awards. His Bigg Boss trophy rests in one corner while numerous other awards are on display on the other side of the room.

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks Sidharth's debut in the digital streaming space. The show also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead. The previous two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.