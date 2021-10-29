Sudha Chandran hopes for a better, user-friendly experience for specially-abled people

After actor Sudha Chandran’s recent ordeal at the airport, she says she has found immense support from fans and well-wishers. And now, she hopes that we have a user-friendly society going forward. Earlier this week, Chandran, who is also a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, took to Instagram to reveal that every time she is on a professional trip and reaches the airport, she is asked to remove her prosthetic limb for security check.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the video, CISF issued an apology to the actor. “I am glad that they reacted and apologised. They said they’d be taking an action and are working towards it, ab dekho how much do they actually change,” shares Chandra, adding, “My whole point of putting the video out was to make the experience better for the specially-abled, instead of making it uncomfortable and humiliating.”

In the video, the 56-year-old also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue senior citizen cards.

“I feel if they keep an identity card, it will not only make things easier for people but the officials as well. Jaise inhone business class ke liye alag counter banaya hai waise hi they can open a separate counter for specially-abled people too,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, she adds that this should not be limited to the airport, but should be implemented throughout the country.

“It is important in the society to have everything accessible to everyone, but more so at airports because udhar frisking zyada hoti hai. For instance, there should be ramps for people who can’t take stairs, to make it a better experience for them, jaise sab foreign countries mein hota hai. I am saying make things user-friendly for everyone,” asserts the actor, who is currently shooting for a show in Hyderabad.

Chandran is glad that people came forward to support her. “It was overwhelming for me,” she mentions.

Meanwhile, the Union Aviation Ministry too on Tuesday issues “draft accessibility standards and guidelines” for persons with disabilities for airlines and airport authorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}