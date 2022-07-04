Sudha Chandran on the OTT boom: Every plus has its own minus

With so many platforms churning a plethora of content, a general opinion is that it has become easy for those who are planning to pursue their acting dreams.

But yet actors are being categorised by the medium they are a part of. Senior actor Sudha Chandran feels there should be no such demarcation. “I don’t think that actors have to be categorised as OTT actors, Bollywood actors or television actors, because we all are simply actors. I started with films and that doesn’t mean I should be categorised as a Bollywood actor who went to television and became a TV actor. All actors are performers, irrespective of the platform,” remarks Chandran, known for TV shows such as Naagin, Kahin Kissi Roz, Crime Alert, among many others.

With the OTT boom, other mediums too have upped their game be it films or daily soaps. And though Chandran appreciates the digital medium and the entertainment it has to offer, she feels there might be a case to too much. She explains, “The OTT boom is fantastic as the content being churned these days is unlike what we have seen in the past. But, at the same time, I feel every plus has its own minus. Like there are certain concepts or content which are a bit too bold and maybe and maybe stuff we don’t need to get into right now. It’s my personal opinion.”

The actor admits she appreciates web shows like Panchayat and The Family Man which have “interesting and nice concepts”. “Content that could have not been tried in the films are being seen on OTT and the same audience that watches movies is watching and loving it. I think the time has come for us to experiment on both the small and big screen too,” she ends.

