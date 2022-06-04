Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupamaa success: 'Did films with Priyanka Chopra but didn't experience anything like this'
tv

Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupamaa success: 'Did films with Priyanka Chopra but didn't experience anything like this'

Enjoying his popularity post the success of his TV show Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey says that he could not taste such success even when he worked in films such as Robot 2.0.
Sudhanshu Pandey in a still from Anupamaa.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:06 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has regained fame with the popular TV show Anupamaa and has now said that he could not get such popularity even with a film like Rajinikanth-starrer Robot, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Yakeen, nor with his Hollywood film. (Also read: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey shares throwback pic, recalls being a top model at 20)

After making his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi 420 in 2000, Sudhanshu featured in several films including Singhh Is Kingg and Dus Kahaniya. 

Talking about his new-found popularity, Sudhanshu told ETimes, "If I tell you frankly, I had never imagined that Anupamaa will be such a huge hit. I had a gut feeling that the show would be successful but it would become this massive hit, I had not imagined. I was also not aware of the popularity and reach of television. I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0."

He added, "I have worked with Jackie Chan, Rajnikanth sir, Akshay Kumar. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I’ve got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big budget films."

RELATED STORIES

He was also a part of the boy band, A Band of Boys (ABOB), known for their song Gori. Talking about the band, he recently told HT Brunch in an interview, "This was before I had my kids so, I was focussed on taking care of my wife and career. I also became part of a band by chance. My friends said I could sing well. I was asked to sing before Hariharan and Leslie Lewis; they loved my voice. That’s how I became part of a boy band."

Sudhanshu also worked on the Doordarshan TV serial Beta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sudhanshu pandey anupama
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP