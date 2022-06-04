Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupamaa success: 'Did films with Priyanka Chopra but didn't experience anything like this'

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey has regained fame with the popular TV show Anupamaa and has now said that he could not get such popularity even with a film like Rajinikanth-starrer Robot, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Yakeen, nor with his Hollywood film. (Also read: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey shares throwback pic, recalls being a top model at 20)

After making his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi 420 in 2000, Sudhanshu featured in several films including Singhh Is Kingg and Dus Kahaniya.

Talking about his new-found popularity, Sudhanshu told ETimes, "If I tell you frankly, I had never imagined that Anupamaa will be such a huge hit. I had a gut feeling that the show would be successful but it would become this massive hit, I had not imagined. I was also not aware of the popularity and reach of television. I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0."

He added, "I have worked with Jackie Chan, Rajnikanth sir, Akshay Kumar. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I’ve got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big budget films."

He was also a part of the boy band, A Band of Boys (ABOB), known for their song Gori. Talking about the band, he recently told HT Brunch in an interview, "This was before I had my kids so, I was focussed on taking care of my wife and career. I also became part of a band by chance. My friends said I could sing well. I was asked to sing before Hariharan and Leslie Lewis; they loved my voice. That’s how I became part of a boy band."

Sudhanshu also worked on the Doordarshan TV serial Beta.

