Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey shares throwback pic, recalls being a top model at 20; fans say 'you still look the same'

Sudhanshu Pandey, currently seen as Vanraj Shah on the TV show Anupamaa, looked back at his journey in life as he shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account. The actor said that he is grateful to God for the success he has provided him. Also Read| Sudhanshu Pandey: OTT is huge, but difficult to say if OTT actors are becoming stars

Sudhanshu took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share the picture which was clicked almost three decades ago. It showed him with slightly longer hair walking down the ramp in a velvet suit. He recalled that it was clicked when he was 20 or 21 and used to be one of the top models in India.

Sudhanshu wrote, "Sometimes it's good to remind yourself about where you started and where you have reached. So that when you look back, you look up, and thank God for all that he has blessed you with. Forever grateful to Mahakaal. The journey began then and continues till now I can't thank him enough."

The actor, who is currently 47, added, "This photo is when I was barely 20-21 and was already one of the top models in the country."

Sudhanshu Pandey has shared a throwback picture.

Actors Rahul Dev, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Rajniesh Duggall, Rushad Rana, among others dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. Taher Shabbir commented, "Only that you look the same even now. Yeh kya talisman hai bhai. Haha (What talisman is this)?" A fan compared him to MS Dhoni, while another wrote, "My childhood crush." A fan commented, "Sir when are you writing the book on The Subtle Art Of Not Aging?"

Sudhanshu made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Khiladi 420 in 2000. He was also a part of the boy band A Band of Boys (ABOB), known for their song Gori. He also worked on a TV serial at Doordarshan named Beta.

