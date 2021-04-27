Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's wedding: New pics of bride and groom surface online

The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra has tied the knot with Sanket Bhosale. The couple tied the knot on April 26 in Jalandhar. On Monday, Preeti Simoes had shared a picture from one of their wedding ceremonies to congratulate them. Now, new pictures from their wedding ceremony have surfaced.

In a few pictures, Sugandha and Sanket are seated on the stage. The couple was seen wearing fine clothes, which appears to be their wedding trousseau, and sharing a meal together. In another picture, they posed with a staff member at the wedding venue. Sugandha was seen wearing a bright red kurta with the traditional wedding bangles grabbing the attention.

Sugandha and Sanket also shared pictures from one of their pre-wedding ceremonies. In the pictures, the couple is seen exchanging rings. They shared the pictures with the caption, "#Suket."

In the days leading up to the wedding, Sugandha and Sanket have been sharing pictures and videos from the ceremonies. In one post, Sugandha was seen flaunting her mehendi over a video call with Sanket while he blew her kisses before he revealed he also had a small design drawn on his palm. He shared the video with the caption, "Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23". Sugandha too shared pictures from the ceremony.

Sugandha and Sanket took fans by surprise when they announced that they were tying the knot. The couple shared pictures on their respective social media handles on April 18 and revealed their wedding date. Talking to Pinkvilla, Sanket revealed they had plans of marrying last year but the pandemic delayed the ceremony.

"We were trying (to get married) last year too, but we had to postpone it because of Covid. Now the second wave is here, but how much more can we delay. But we are following all the norms set by the government," he said. "Being a doctor myself, I have taken all the precautions. The guests will take the RT-PCR test before going to the airport, and at the venue there will be an antigen test done too. All I pray is that everyone gets out of the Covid situation as soon as possible, so that things can go back to normal," he had said.