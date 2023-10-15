Sugandha Mishra announces pregnancy, shares maternity photoshoot pics with Sanket Bhosale; Neha Kakkar, Tabu send love

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale announced the news of her pregnancy on Sunday. She took to Instagram and dropped stunning photos from the couple's maternity photoshoot on beach. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale mock restrictions

Sugandha Mishra expecting first child

Sugandha Mishra is expecting her first child.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, in their joint post, said, “The best is yet to come.. .Can't wait to meet our new addition kindly keep your love and blessings on.” They added several hashtags, such as ‘baby on the way’, ‘blessed’ and ‘we are pregnant’ among others, to the caption.

In the photos, Sugandha and Sanket are seen cradling her baby bump. She looked stunning in a magenta dress with a slit. As she posed, her husband hugged her from behind and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. This was followed by many more photos of the two at a beach.

Celebs wish Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale

Soon after Sugandha and Sanket shared their baby news, wishes started pouring in. In the comments section of their post, singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awww God bless.”

“This is beautiful congratulations and all our love to you sweetheart,” wrote singer Akriti Kakkar. While actor Hiten Tejwani wrote, “Congratulations guys… Stay blessed,” Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations dear. God bless you.” Actor Tabu sent love, writing, “Congratulations.” New mom Gauahar Khan also wrote, “Many many congratulations. God bless.” Besides them, Sunayana Fozdar, Aalim Hakim and Ridhima Pandit, among other celebs, shared congratulatory messages for the couple.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale's relationship

Sugandha and Sanket started off their journey together on The Kapil Sharma Show. After they fell in love, the two tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26, 2021. They were initially set to tie the knot in 2020, however, much like many couples, they postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Sugandha had shared a warm birthday wish for Sanket on social media. She shared a happy photo of them from an event and penned a sweet note for him. She added to the caption, “Happy birthday to my one and only @drrrsanket (heart emoji). Thanks for being my soulmate and best friend.” “Here’s to making a lifetime of memories together- Happy Birthday, sweetheart,” she further added.

