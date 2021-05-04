IND USA
Sugandha Mishra shares new pics with Sanket Bhosale from their post-wedding celebrations.
Sugandha Mishra stuns as a newlywed Maharashtrian bride, joins Sanket Bhosale and family in post-wedding rituals

  Sugandha Mishra shared new pictures and videos of the post-wedding rituals. She was seen wearing a Nauvari saree and participating in prayers and games with Sanket Bhosale's family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 09:29 PM IST

Sugandha Mishra has shared fresh photos and videos from her post-wedding rituals on Tuesday. The actor tied the knot with Sanket Bhosale last month. In the pictures, Sugandha stuns as a newlywed Marathi bride, wearing a bright red traditional saree, also known as the Nauvari. She was also seen sporting a Maharashtrian nose pin, also known as the Nath.

Sanket, on the other hand, sported a kurta and pyjama. The couple posed with folded hands. Sharing the picture, Sugandha said, "Itne Pyaar ke liye Dhanyawad (thank you for the abundant love)." In the videos, Sugandha was seen taking their first steps into the house as a bride, playing post-wedding games and preparing her first meal for the family.


Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. "Adorable in Marathi look," a fan commented. "Looking like a doll mam," added another. "Payara Joda, congrats the beautiful couple. Wish you a very happy marriage life," a third fan commented. "Super Rab ne Bana Di Jodi," a fourth fan said.

Sanket, on his Instagram, has been sharing videos of his life after the wedding. In a video shared on Tuesday evening, his mother was seen taking extra care of Sugandha but snubbing Sanket when he requested the same ordeal. He captioned the video, "Shaadi ke Side Effects ... #CaringMom". Earlier in the day, he shared a few husband-wife jokes and left his followers in splits.

Also Read: After Twitter bans Kangana Ranaut, designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu refuse to work with her: 'Never too late...'

Sugandha and Sanket got married on April 26. The couple's wedding took place in Jalandhar, in Punjab. Sugandha had previously told to Pinkvilla that the couple had plans of tying the knot last year. "I had dreamed about a big fat wedding, but forget about it being grand, now day by day (the guest list) is also getting smaller. When we announced (the wedding), the limit here (Jalandhar) was for about 50 guests, so at least the family members could have attended. But the limit has become even less now. We were earlier supposed to get married in December 2020, but I had asked to postpone it as I wanted a grand wedding," she said.

