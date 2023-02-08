Sumona Chakravarti's pet dog dies, actor pens emotional note: 'Why don’t we have a term for parent who loses child?'

Actor Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram on Wednesday to pen a note for her dog Bubbles, who died recently. Sharing several pictures of Bubbles from over the years, Sumona wrote an emotional message. She asked why there is no term for parents who lose their children. She said she has to live with ‘emptiness’ and ‘hollowness’ after the death of her two pet dogs – Rooney and Bubbles. Several celebrity friends and fans dropped comments on her post. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies, fans say ‘reality of missing his love that he could take no more')

Sumona shared her happy moments with Bubbles. In one of the pictures, Sumona was seen lying down with her pet on a bed. In another picture, she held her in her arms, and showered her with love. In another photo, she shared a selfie with her pet dog.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sumona wrote a long message, “Bubbles (heartbroken emoji). After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening February 7, 2023 at 7pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven. You never think the last time is the last time. You think there’ll be more. You think you have forever, but you don’t. In a span of 2 yrs I have lost both my babies. Is there a term for a parent who loses their child? We have orphan, widow, widower… but nothing for a parent. No word to describe at all…????”

She continued to write, “How much grief can one live with? Not every heartache heals. Time will not heal this wound, it will only push me to live with this emptiness and hollowness till my last breath. Now you & Rooney can cause mayhem wherever u two are, and know that i love you both. Be happy & naughty wherever you are. Om shanti.”

She concluded, “Dr Karkare and his team @happytailsworld thank you for not giving up on bubbles. Thank you for being there for her always.” Actor Urvashi Dholakia commented, “My Anarkali, may she find peace and keep tapping her feet and spreading joy like she always did in heaven too." Actor Pragati Mehra wrote, “Love and strength to you” and Manav Vij posted heartbroken emoji.

Reacting to the death of Sumona's pet dog, one of her fans wrote, “They are wagging their tails and woofing with all the love for you.” Another fan commented, “Oh no! sending you love and strength. Om shanti.” One fan wrote, “Stay strong, there are less no.of people who coule really feel the pain of losing fur babies. Bubbles is surely watching you from there. Love and strength to you.”

Sumona rose to fame after appearing in Kapil's comedy show, where she essayed the role of his wife. She has also starred in films such as Barfi! (2012), Kick (2014), and Phir Se... (2015) among others.

