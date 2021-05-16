Sumona Chakravarti shares health update after revealing endometriosis diagnosis: ‘Been managing it medically’

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, known for her roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a health update on Sunday and said that she is doing ‘okay’. It comes a day after she revealed in an Instagram post that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sumona wrote that she is managing her condition ‘medically’. She wrote, “The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives... have responded & realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs. As far as i'm concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as i can remember. So thank u for all your duas & prayers. Peace & Love.”

Sumona Chakravarti on Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, Sumona shared a post-workout selfie and said that she is privileged to be able to provide for her family, despite being ‘unemployed’. She added that her privileges sometimes makes her feel guilty. “Specially when am feeling low due to pmsing. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for the past few years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being,” she wrote, adding that the lockdown has been ‘emotionally hard’ for her.

Sumona said that everyone is struggling and the only things that can help us tide over the tough times are love, compassion and kindness. “P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it,” she wrote, adding ‘you are not alone in this’ as a hashtag.

Most recently, Sumona was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as one of the cast members. The show went off air earlier this year after host Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath, and decided to take a paternity break.