Sumona Chakravarti says she's 'unemployed', reveals she's been 'battling endometriosis since 2011'

Former cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, has opened up about battling endometriosis since 2011. She also revealed that she is unemployed but called it a privilege to be 'able to feed my family and myself'. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself post-workout on Friday and penned a note.

She captioned the post, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

"Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis," she concluded.

Several celebs as well as fans reacted to the post. Actor Tarana Raja said, "you hang in there darling. I always got you," and Sheetal Thakur wrote, "sending big hugs su". A fan wrote, "You are a strong energy! Shine !!! Sending you loads of love sweetheart." Another said, "You are such a powerful soul keep motivating like this always." "You are so brave, beautiful and strong," wrote a third.

Sumona has acted in several television shows like Kasturi, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja. She has also been a part of films like Kick, Barfi!, and Phir Se.

