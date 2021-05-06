Sunayana Fozdar reacts to rumours of Neha Mehta's comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actor Sunayana Fozdar was recently brought on board Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to portray the popular character of Anjali Mehta. She replaced actor Neha Mehta on the show, who was an audience favourite for many years.

Recently in an interview, Neha had said that she would be open to join the show again if the audiences want her to. Now, Sunayana has reacted to her comment.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sunayana said that the decision to replace her and bring Neha back in rests with the show's producers. "I have no clue. It has been almost eight months since I am playing Anjali. If Neha Mehta wants to come back to the show, then it is entirely producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s call. I am no one to comment on it," she said.

In an interview in February, Neha had said that she did not approach the show's producers for a comeback. "There is no truth to these rumours. I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta... if the audiences, production house and channel want me. And after quitting the show, I have never called the producer or expressed my wish to return. My first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given me love and respect all these years. I don’t know how these talks have surfaced," she had said.

Neha did not give a reason as to why she was quitting but said in another interview, "Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands.”