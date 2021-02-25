Sunayana Fozdar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Anjali, won't 'mimic anyone'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunayana Fozdar, who replaced Neha Mehta as the new Anjali, has said she never intended to mimic anyone but would rather add her own flavour to the character.

Sunayana was roped in by the makers last year to fit into the role of Anjali, successfully played by Neha for 12 years. Sunayana has claimed she didn't have any apprehensions about taking up the role which came to her only after multiple auditions.

She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "The only emotions I felt were that of happiness, excitement and nervousness. But I was never apprehensive. In fact, I believe comedy is my forte. I have worked in a comedy show earlier as well and had a blast doing it. So I was looking for a new project in the same genre and the universe worked its way out."

She added, "I was sure that I was not going to mimic anyone. For me, it was just a character that was given to me. I'll play it my way and add it bit of my flavour to Anjali. Of course, there was pressure, given the loyal fanbase the show has. I knew that there will be criticism, but thankfully, people have now accepted me as Anjali bhabhi with all their heart. I've been told by the ardent fans of the show that I've blended in."

Sunayana wishes to play the role of Anjali for as long as possible. She said, "For people, the character has been around for a decade, but for me, it's just five months. I have so much to give to the role and I am not getting exhausted anytime soon. I would safely say that I have fallen in love with Anjali and I want to give my best to her now!"

Neha had left the show after hinting that she wanted a change in “certain decorum and conduct." She is currently working on a Gujarati film. She had told Dainik Bhaskar, "It wasn't easy to leave Taarak Mehta.... After leaving the show, I realized I could do a lot more. I have just completed the shooting of a Gujarati film in which I will be seen in a prominent role."