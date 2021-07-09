Sunil Grover, asked if he misses playing women characters, says he still has saris: 'I sometimes put those on'

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has spoken about the female characters he played, Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi, and if he misses them. He said that he still has the costumes with him and wears them whenever he misses the characters.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sunil Grover spoke about the female characters he played and working on Comedy Nights With Kapil. "Abhi bhi meri cupboard mein saare suits, sariyaan, blouse aur accessories pade hain (I still have the suits, saris, blouses and accessories in my cupboard). So, whenever I miss my characters, I just go to my cupboard and look at them, aur kabhi kabhi unko bahar nikaalke dhoop bhi lagwa deta hoon (and sometimes I put them out in the sun). Woh mere liye badi prized possessions hai (They are prized possessions for me). When everybody in my home sleeps, I sometimes put those clothes on and take a trip down nostalgia lane (laughs)...I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil (Sharma) is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up," he said.

He also spoke about his journey so far and on the hurdles he faced. "My journey has been full of surprises. If I look back, there have been many hurdles. I have been replaced from shows after shooting for two days, sometimes, I have been rejected outright. These setbacks resulted in self-doubt. Then I shifted gears and did voice-overs for seven to eight years. Once I started to feel somewhat settled, toh acting offers started coming in," he added.

Sunil Grover was recently seen in the web series Sunflower by directed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta. The show also starred Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chadda. The eight-episode series has been produced by Reliance Entertainment and Bahl's banner Good Co and started streaming on Zee5 from June 11.

Sunil was also seen in Tandav, an Amazon Prime Video series, where he played the character of Gurpal Chauhan, the right-hand man to actor Saif Ali Khan's scheming politician Samar Pratap Singh. In the past, he explored his dramatic side on the big screen in Gabbar is Back, Baaghi and Pataakha.