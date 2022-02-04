Sunil Grover greets paparazzi, makes heart sign as he walks out of hospital after multiple bypass surgeries

Comedian Sunil Grover was his usual cheerful self as he walked out of the hospital after undergoing multiple heart surgeries. He was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai on Thursday, days after he was admitted following a heart attack.

A video shared on a paparazzo account shows Sunil exiting the hospital in a white tee and black track pants, paired with a chequered shirt. He has a chest band around him as he walks towards the car post discharge from hospital. On spotting the photographers waiting outside, the comedian waved to them, showed a thumbs up sign and made a heart sign with his hands. He also greeted them with a namaste before getting into the car.

Many of his fans wrote “get well soon” for the comedian in the comments section. One of his fans said, “May he gets super soon well, he is the heart of any comedy show. His performance raises the bar.” Another concerned fan commented, “May he be okay soon ..was thinking why he was not seen last few days.”

The 44-year-old actor-comedian got admitted to the emergency department of Asian Heart Institute on January 8, complaining of chest pain. According to the hospital, Sunil was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated". He was also Covid-19 positive, they said.

A hospital statement read: “Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D’Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora.”

The statement added: “It showed blockages in all three major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle.”

The actor then consulted Dr Ramakanta Panda, head of Asian Heart Institute, who in view of 100 per cent block in two arteries, suggested bypass surgery. "Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," said the update shared by the hospital.

Also read: Sunil Grover's 'huge fan' Simi Garewal prays for his recovery after he undergoes heart surgery: 'I am shocked'

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr Panda added.

Grover is best known for his appearances on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, before his fallout with Kapil Sharma. Last year, he featured on the Prime Video series Tandav and the ZEE5 comedy series Sunflower.

(With PTI inputs)

