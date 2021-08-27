Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sunny Leone once threatened Rannvijay Singha’s staff members ‘teri pitaai hogi’. Here is why

Sunny Leone once threatened Rannvijay Singha’s staff members with dire consequences, after seeing him with a broken nose. The two are currently seen as hosts of Splitsvilla 13.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Sunny Leone poses with her Splitsvilla 13 co-host Rannvijay Singha.

Sunny Leone shares a sibling-like bond with her Splitsvilla 13 co-host Rannvijay Singha. During an appearance on a chat show, she revealed how she went into a protective mode when she saw that he broke his nose.

Earlier this year, Sunny and Rannvijay shot for Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the entire cast and crew. The dating reality show currently airs on MTV.

On the show Feet Up With The Stars, which airs on Voot, Sunny was asked about the time Rannvijay came to her with a bleeding nose, and if she thought that it was a prank.

“He (Rannvijay) is so bad. Kyunki usko pata hai hum shooting kar rahe hai aur aise games khel raha hai jahaan unko chot lag sakti hai (Because he knows we are shooting and he chooses to play games where he can get injured). And he broke his nose. I was like, ‘Do you need Arnica? Let me give you this for the bruising.’ I am totally worried and scared, and he is like, ‘Eh, I am fine. I am not supposed to talk but whatever, let me host a show’,” Sunny said.

RELATED STORIES

Also see: Sunny Leone’s ‘army’ struggles to zip her dress up, watch funny behind-the-scenes video

“So then I went up to his entire crew and staff and I was like, ‘Dekh, agar woh aise khelega (See, if he plays like this), I will do something to you. Teri pitaai hogi. Agar khelna hai, achchi tarah, pyaar se khelo (I will beat you up. If you want to play, play in a way that no one gets hurt).’ I went on a rant with his staff,” she added.

Over the last few weeks, Sunny and Rannvijay have been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the shoot of Splitsvilla 13. Earlier this month, he shared a photo with her from the sets and talked about their equation. “Work becomes fun if you get along with people you work with! With @sunnyleone and me its so much fun that we have to remind ourselves that it’s actually work! #grateful #splitsvilla13,” he wrote.

