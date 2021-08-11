Supriya Pilgaonkar: Shooting in Covid times difficult, I have left everything on God now

Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar was, for a long time, hesitant to set foot on a set amid the ongoing pandemic. Having overcome her fear now, the actor is working actively, and says, “Ab main deeth bann gai hun.”

“I was very hesitant to go to shoots since the start of the pandemic. Even when the first lockdown opened, in the month of June or something, I was supposed to resume work, but I was worried for my family, and uss time vaccine bhi nahi the,” Pilgaonkar tells us, adding, “I opted out of a show and didn’t take any project till January.”

Pilgaonkar, 53, gradually resumed work soon after, but her fear came true when she contracted Covid-19 on a set.

“When I started shooting, I got some confidence, but I got the virus. I think corona ne humme train kiya hai. After recovering from the virus, and getting the treatment, mein deeth bann gai. Aur hum kitne din beth sakte hain ghar par,” says the actor.

Contracting Covid-19 despite adhering to all safety measures, she says, made her realise that “sab ram bharose hi chal raha hai”.

“Matlab kitna bhi kuch karlo, kitna bhi sanitise kar lo, kitne bhi mask dal lo, jo bhi karlo, uske baad bhi hota hai toh kya bol sakte hain. Hum pura care le sakte hain aur aage kya hota hai kuch keh nahi sakte. I have left it (on god) now. Mein darr ke ghar pe nahi beth sakti,” she says.

The actor, however, points out, “Shooting ka mahul bahut difficult hota hai because many agencies and people are involved in it. We have tried shooting in a bubble as well, but end mein bahar ke log aa jaate hai, so a bubble is not possible.”

Getting vaccinated, she feels, has played a big role in instilling confidence to get back a sense of normalcy, even if it comes wrapped in lots of sanitiser, masks and tests.

“For instance, on my recent show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2 everyone is vaccinated. It brings confidence. Tasali hoti hai ke thik ho raha hai,” concludes the actor.