Surbhi Tiwari files FIR against in-laws for domestic violence, says they aren't returning her jewellery: 'Feel cheated'

Television actor Surbhi Tiwari, who tied the knot in 2019 with Delhi-based pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha, is now heading for a divorce. Surbhi, who was last seen in Sony TV's show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka has said that she has also filed a complaint against her mother-in-law and his sister-in-law due to domestic violence she was subjected to. Also Read: Charu Asopa says she's given Rajeev Sen enough chances, wants divorce

Surbhi made her television debut in 1997 with Ghar Jamai. Over the years, she appeared in several television soaps, such as, Shree Ganesh, Shikwah, Shagun, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Tota Weds Maina and Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain.

In an interview with ETimes, Surbhi said that soon after their marriages things got bad and that how Praveen was not keen to start a family. She said, “Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.”

She added, “I have filed a complaint against Praveen, his mother and his sisters-in-law for domestic violence and intimidating me. Also, I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses. I feel cheated about a lot of things. Even after suffering so much, I had planned to part ways amicably. However, Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce."

