Sussanne Khan parties with Bigg Boss 14 stars Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and his brother Arslan Goni. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a picture on Instagram Stories after she partied with Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Producer Ekta Kapoor was also part of the gang.

Sussanne shared a selfie that showed Aly, Jasmin, his brother Arslan, Ekta, actors Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan and Ridhi Dogra. Aly and Jasmin, who had been stationed at his home town Jammu for a long time after the completion of Bigg Boss 14, have since returned to Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan posted a picture on Instagram Stories.

The popular couple have since worked in a music video called Tera Suit. They collaborated with Neha Kakkar's musician brother, Tony Kakkar. The song was recreated by many of their Bigg Boss friends including Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli. Incidentally, while in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina and Dilaik had turned from being friends initially to becoming sworn enemies.

Ekta Kapoor also shared pictures from the same party.

Sussanne, meanwhile, has been sharing some fun pictures of hers. Just on Wednesday, she shared a picture of herself and joked how she felt like a boy sometimes. She wrote: "Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid." The post got a comment from her ex-husband Hrithik who said: "Hahaha nice pic."

Some time ago, she had shared a cute video, showing off her pretty new hairdo. She wrote: "Hello Summer... chop chop chop @zenobiamody @kromakaysalon."

On her work from Sussanne launched her online creative store called the Charcoal Project some time back. Days before its launch she had shared a video of the prep work and had written: "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play."