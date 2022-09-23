Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is most-liked Hindi TV show, despite protests against new Taarak Mehta

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be on top of the Ormax Media's weekly list for most-liked TV shows in Hindi entertainment for the second month in a row. This comes despite a much-talked change in the main cast: Shailesh Lodha was replaced by Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta on the show last week. (Also read: Sachin Shroff confirms replacing Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

Ormax Media shared the list of most-liked Hindi TV shows for the week ending September 16 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stood on top. It is when Sachin took over as Taarak Mehta in the show.

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa ranked second on the list followed by Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and KumKum Bhagya. Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati ranked fifth on the list.

For the past two months, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on top, with Anupamaa ranking on the second slot. Khatron Ke Khiladi has also been on the third slot for all this while.

Shailesh quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah earlier this year and his exit was confirmed only last month when he finally announced his participation in another show. Last week, Sachin confirmed that he was replacing Shailesh in the TV show.

Meanwhile, another popular character from the show, Dayaben, has been missing for a long time, ever since actor Disha Vakani went on her maternity leave. For the past few months, producer Asit Modi has been conducting auditions for the role, though no one has been finalised yet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is a Hindi sitcom based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta. It premiered on July 28, 2008, and airs on Sony SAB and is also digitally available on SonyLIV. The show features Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, and Amit Bhatt among others.

