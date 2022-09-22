Home / Entertainment / Tv / Amitabh Bachchan explains why he wore harem pants to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets: 'Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai'

Amitabh Bachchan explains why he wore harem pants to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets: 'Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai'

tv
Published on Sep 22, 2022 08:55 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has explained what attracted him to get harem pants for himself and also recalled why he was snapped wearing those on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this year.

When Amitabh Bachchan wore harem pants to KBC 14 sets.
When Amitabh Bachchan wore harem pants to KBC 14 sets.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Months after he amused fans with his unlikely outfit - harem pants - on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has explained what made him wear those. A contestant asked Amitabh about his fashion choices and showed him a picture of the actor wearing the harem pants before the actor began explaining. (Also read: KBC 14's first crorepati reveals what Amitabh Bachchan told her when she cried)

After Amitabh informed the KBC 14 audience that contestant Vaishnavi is a reporter, she told him that it was her desire to interview him. “There’s a story behind this. I was shooting in Rishikesh and spotted some men from the production team wearing these pants. As the wind blew, the pants would also flow and I liked them. They looked very comfortable, so I was like 'humko bhi ye pajama chahiye (I want them for myself). Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai (It provides ventilation). I asked them and they told me they got it from the market. But when I sent a few people to the market, they could not get it."

He added, "After a few days, the designer from the production team got it for me and sent it to me. Now the picture that you saw here, was shot on KBC set. I had come to the sets, not for KBC, but for rehearsals. I asked them if I had to wear suits like how I dress up for the shoot and they were like 'it is a rehearsal, wear whatever you want'. I had just received those pyjamas so I wore them. And, I did not have a kurta, so just wore a shirt with it. That’s how this look happened, it was no fashion, but out of compulsion. This also had a red pocket, to keep keys.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared his picture on Instagram.&nbsp;
Amitabh Bachchan shared his picture on Instagram. 

In July this year, Amitabh had shared pictures from the sets and he even wrote a poem to make fun of his own outfit. ““Pahanne ko dedia pyjama, laga saree ko faada, aage chhoti jeb dedi, aur peejhe laga hai naada (They have given me a pyjama which looks like it has been torn out of a saree. It has small pockets in the front and the tie-string at the back),” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan kbc
amitabh bachchan kbc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out