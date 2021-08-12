Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 11 recap: After much persuasion, Mehta's boss grants him leave

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as per the plan Jethalal, Mehta and Sodhi hatched, as Mehta enters his boss’ cabin Jethalal will call him disguised as Anjali. He will then fake her illness so that Mehta can get leave. As soon as Mehta enters the cabin, the boss informs him that he will have to accompany him to buy a gift. Since Mehta is an artist, the boss urges on using his expertise on buying a gift. He then sends Mehta off telling him that he will call him when it is time to leave.

All this happened, but still, there was no call from Jethalal. So, Mehta starts to buy himself some time by indulging in petty conversation with the boss. At that time, his phone rings, flashing Anjali on it. Mehta immediately receives the call only to find his wife on the other end, who called him to warn against eating junk food. Disappointed, he quickly ends the call.

Right then, Mehta’s phone rings again flashing Anjali’s name. This time the boss offers to speak to her. But Mehta avoids the situation and picks the call,. Luckily, this time it was Jethalal on the other end. On receiving the call, Mehta says out loud, ‘Batao Anjali phirse call kyun kiya (Why did you call again, Anjali)?’ confusing Jethalal and Sodhi. But without dropping a beat, Mehta pretending to speak to Anjali says out loud that she has fallen sick and that wants him to come home.

The boss refuses so Mehta asks the boss to speak to Anjali. Jethalal pretending to be Anjali speaks to the boss requesting him to let Mehta go but, to no avail. However, after much persuasion, the boss agrees and lets Mehta go.

At the godown, Jethalal sends Bagha to go around the area and inquire about Magan. At that very moment, Jethalal gets a call from Bhide who informs him that his lakhs worth of material is kept safely at the Gokuldham Society clubhouse.

Elated Jethalal tells Bhide to ask for any gift he wants. In return Bhide requests him to pay the society maintenance on time.