Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 12 recap: Will Mehta's boss catch him redhanded with Jethalal and Sodhi?

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sodhi, Bagha, Jethalal, and Magan rejoice after they learned that the electronic material worth lakhs are safe and not stole. Sodhi, taking this opportunity, apologises to Magan for suspecting him to be the thief. As they danced, a worried Mehta arrives at the godown and the group asks him to join them. Mehta gets a tad irritated since he had lied to his boss on the pretext of Anjali’s illness.

On inquiring, Jethalal narrates the whole story. This puts Mehta in a spot since returning to the office soon would leave his boss doubting his situation. In the middle of their discussion, Mehta receives a call from his boss inquiring about Anjali’s health. Jethalal and Mehta perform a quick skit and end the call as soon as possible.

However, all this drama and lying left Mehta upset and he can neither go back to work nor home. So to cheer him up, Jethalal offers to take him for a treat to eat ‘chatpata masalaydar khana’. Meanwhile, Bagha and Magan head towards Gokuldham Society to get back the electronics to the godown.

On reaching the restaurant, Mehta and Sodhi are amazed by the names of the food items. Dishes such as aloo pyramid and khatta meetha kua were listed on the menu. When asked about aloo pyramid, the manager explains the dish featured steamed potatoes, cooked in Punjabi masala and stuffed into pyramid-shaped cones, and fried in pipping hot oil.

Although Sodhi was impressed, Mehta broke into a laugh, realising that the dish being described is a samosa. The manager nods in approval with Mehta, decoding the other dishes on the menu. Eventually, they order different snacks. The food arrives and three get busy eating when Mehta's boss arrives at the same restaurant.