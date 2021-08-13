Russell Crowe amplifies fan's tweet asking him to work with Kangana Ranaut

Hollywood star Russell Crowe appears to have shown interest in working with Kangana Ranaut. On Friday, he retweeted a message from a fan, who hoped to watch them come together for a movie.

The tweet read, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together?" Russell won the Academy Award for his performance in Ridley Scott's Gladiator in 2000.

Tweet retweeted by Russell Crowe.

A few other fans also showed interest in the idea. “No doubt that they would make an incredible duo. Can’t wait for this movie,” wrote one. “Yeah! It should be good,” commented another.

Russell is also known for starring in films such as A Beautiful Mind, Noah, The Nice Guys, Man of Steel. He will be seen next with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus. During an appearance on radio programme Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, he said, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Kangana, meanwhile, has been in Budapest for a few weeks now. On Thursday, she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. She threw a party for the cast and crew there and her family members also joined in.

She was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. Her upcoming release will be Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas, in which she will play a pilot.

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni in the action-thriller.