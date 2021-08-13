Jasmin Bhasin gets a surprise kiss from fan while clicking selfie. Watch

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin got a surprise kiss from a fan on Thursday. She was posing for pictures for the paparazzi when a fan walked up to her for a selfie.

Jasmin took off her mask to smile for the picture. After the selfie was clicked, the fan pasted a kiss on Jasmin's cheek. The actor could only smile at the incident.

However, not all of Jasmin's fans were happy about the incident. “They are also humans, ask for the permission at least. They might not like being touched like this,” wrote one on a post shared by a paparazzo account. “How Dare she kiss my Jas without permission,” commented another.

Jasmin appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with her boyfriend Aly Goni. While they had not confirmed their relationship before going inside the house, they grew closer during their stay. After the show ended, they have often been spotted together at lunches and on dinner dates.

She was once asked about her marriage plans with Ali when she said. "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai (It's not possible. Even we haven't discussed it. It's a fresh new romance)," she said to the paparazzi.

Even Aly has often confessed his love for Jasmin. During an AMA session with Aly, a fan asked him, "Sach batana aapko jasmin se pyaar BB se pehle hi hua tha na but aapne kabhi bataya nahi (Please tell me, you loved Jasmin before Bigg Boss happened but never told her, right)."

He replied, "Pyaar toh humesha se tha. Vo hai hi itni pyaari. Bass pehle dosti mein tha fir dusra vaala hua (Love was always there. She is just so lovely. At first, love was in the form of friendship and then the second one happened)."

Aly and Jasmin have appeared together in a few music videos as well since the show ended.