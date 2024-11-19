Did TMKOC's Dilip Joshi grab producer Asit Modi in ugly fight on set? Actor calls reports ‘completely untrue’

Actor Dilip Joshi broke his silence after reports claimed that he got into a heated argument with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi. Dilip issued a statement calling the reports “completely false”. He also wondered if "some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success." Dilip has been essaying the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the show. (Also Read | Kal Penn x Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah crossover: Hollywood star visits sets of Dilip Joshi's TV show) Dilip Joshi spoke about his rumoured fight with Asit Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What Dilip said about rumours of fight with Asit

As quoted by Times Now News, Dilip said in his statement, "I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said...It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating because it’s not just about us—it’s about all the fans who love the show and get upset reading these things."

Dilip says ‘I’m not going anywhere’

"Earlier, there were even rumours about me leaving the show, which is completely false. And now, it feels like every few weeks, there’s another new story trying to defame Asit Bhai and the show in some way. It’s disappointing to see such things popping up again and again, and sometimes, I can't help but wonder if some people are just jealous of the show’s continued success. I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been a part of this wonderful journey for so long, and I will continue to be a part of it," also read a part of the statement.

What was the report

Earlier, News18 had quoted a source talking about the fight, “Dilip ji got very angry and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how to two sort their difference." The report further claimed that the incident took place in August over a leave request.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing on Sab TV from July 2008. It is produced by Neela Asit Modi and Asit Kumar Modi. The story is based on Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma of Tarak Mehta.