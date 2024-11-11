Kal Penn x Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah crossover: Hollywood star visits sets of Dilip Joshi's TV show

Indian-origin American actor Kal Penn, best known for the Harold & Kumar film franchise and the Designated Survivor series, stopped by the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to meet the cast and crew of the popular Hindi sitcom. (Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's actor Palak Sidhwani on receiving legal notice: ‘Just because I want to quit the show’) Kal Penn visits sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the longest-running television series in India, the show follows the life of the residents living in an apartment complex called Gokuldham Society.

Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, shared a series of pictures from his on-location visit in Mumbai. "Looking at an apartment in Gokuldham Society with some new friends. Thanks to @officialasitkumarrmodi ji & the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fam for the set visit. Nicest cast & crew, I appreciate you showing me around!" the actor captioned the post on Sunday on Instagram.

"Fun trivia, #TMKOC is one of the most watched shows in the world (40 million people tune into each episode). It's also India's longest running scripted tv show, with more than 4,300 episodes," he added.

In the pictures, Penn is seen posing with show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi as well as the star cast – Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Mandar Chandwadkar, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Monaz Mevawalla, Shyam Pathak, Kiran Bhatt, Tanmay Vekaria, and Balwinder Singh Suri.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, based on the late humourist Tarak Mehta's Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah, premiered on July 28, 2008 on Sony SAB.