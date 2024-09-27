Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's actor Palak Sidhwani on receiving legal notice: ‘Just because I want to quit the show’

Palak Sidhwani, who portrays Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has accused the producers of exploiting her. The actor disclosed that she received a legal notice from the production, alleging that she breached her initial contract. In an interview with Bombay Times, Palak stated that she chose to leave the show for professional growth and health reasons. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Delhi HC restrains unauthorised use of content in YouTube videos, social media posts) TMKOC's Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani receoved legal notice from the producers.

Palak Sidhwani on her exit from TMKOC

The official statement from Neela Film Productions stated that Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu in TMKOC, has violated several important rules in her exclusive artiste agreement. The breaches primarily concern Palak Sindhwani's unauthorized third-party endorsements and appearances without obtaining the necessary written consent, as required by her contract. While reacting to the allegations, Palak stated that, “I had informed the production house on August 8 about my decision to quit the show. They decided to take some time and then told me that I will be given an official email to which I could mail the resignation letter but that never happened. They delayed approving my resignation and after a few weeks to my surprise I saw articles in media about how I had breached the contract.”

She further said, “I signed their contract 5 years ago and they denied giving me a copy of it. I received a copy on September 19, 2024. They had agreed to let me continue brand endorsements and post the pandemic I also started brand endorsements on social media. They didn't say anything then but after I announced my decision to quit they have started this plan of action. I have also taken legal advise and will follow what's right for my career. I wanted to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. I have had several meetings but there is no solution yet. This is exploitation and I never expected this after working with them for five years. Just because I want to quit Taarak Mehta, they are making my exit difficult.”

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The Indian sitcom TMKOC is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. It is one of the longest-running television series in India. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and premiered on 28th July 2008 on Sony SAB. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.