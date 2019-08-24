Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Palak Sidhwani is the new Sonu after Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit

tv

After days of speculation, the makers of Taarak ,Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, have found the new face for Sonu - a friend of the show’s star kid Tapu. Palak Sidhwani will soon be seen on the show as Madhavi and Bhide’s daughter. Sonu had been missing from the show ever since Nidhi Bhanushali, who earlier played the part, quit the show in February this year.

“I am so delighted to be a part of world’s most loved TV serial. I am thankful to Neela Tele Films, especially Asit sir for believing in me and choosing me for playing the part of Sonu. It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society,” Palak said in a press statement.

Creator of TMKOC Asit Kumarr Modi added, “We welcome Palak into the TMKOC (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma) family and of course, back to Gokuldham. We have complete faith in her to entertain the audiences and we feel that Palak’s presence will bring back the camaraderie and charm that Sonu’s character brings to Tapu Sena and to Gokuldham.”

On the show, Sonu went away to pursue studies but she will now return to the Gokuldham Society, surprising her parents. Recently aired episodes of the show have shown glimpses of Sonu talking to Goli over the phone, asking for Tapu Sena’s help to surprise her parents with her unannounced return.

Meanwhile, the makers’ search for a new Dayaben continues even as it has been more than a year since Disha Vakani quit after the birth of her daughter. Disha went on a maternity leave in September 2017. Media reports suggest Disha is willing to return to the show, but with a few changes in her contract, including a raise and less work hours.

The show entered its 12th year last month on July 28 and airs on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India. It is the longest running family comedy show in the world.

