Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finds Sonu’s replacement in Palak Sidhwani, search for new Dayaben on

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:17 IST

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have found their new Sonu in Palak Sidhwani. The character was earlier played by Nidhi Bhanushali who had quit the show in February.

According to a report on Spotboye, a source from the sets has informed that Palak has already begun shooting for the show. The actor has featured in several television commercials.

Talking about Nidhi’s exit from the show, the report has quoted a source as saying, “She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai) and is quite a studious person. Now she wants to shape her career with education and wants to devote more time to finish her graduation. Although, the production house was ready to give her more time to study and less shoot hours but it is difficult for the actress to manage work and studies together. Hence, she is quitting the show.”

The makers had justified Sonu’s absence on the show by sending her character abroad for higher studies. She has again been inducted into the storyline by showing her return to the Gokuldham Society.

Meanwhile, the search for a new Dayaben continues more than a year after Disha Vakani’s exit from the show post the birth of her daughter. Disha went on a maternity leave in September, 2017 and is now a full-time mother to her daughter, Stuti Padia.

A Tellychakkar report published in June had claimed that she may not return to the show as the producers are not ready to meet her demands. Earlier this year, reports claimed Disha had demanded a fee hike and change in her working hours for her to return. She was said to be asking for Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, as opposed to her previous remuneration of Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode.

Disha’s co-star Dilip Joshi, who plays her husband Jethalal on the show, had told Times of India in an interview, “Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:17 IST