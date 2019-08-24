Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira Rajput’s interest in acting: ‘She is pretty comfortable in front of the camera’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently delivered the super hit Kabir Singh, hasn’t officially announced his next project, though he was reportedly approached for Raj Kumar Gupta’s next. Besides, he and his brother, Ishaan Khatter, have also been approached for Ram Madhvani’s next.

Asked if wife Mira (Rajput Kapoor) has ever expressed the desire to act and if movies excite her, Shahid says that she has “never really expressed any such inclination”. “She supports me for what I do, and I will continue to support her for whatever she wants to do,” he says. Shahid further adds that Mira has her own set of skills and talents. “She is creative and has great sense of clothes and is very good with food, too. She is well spoken and well read. She is also quite good with make-up. I appreciate all those things about her. She has a sense of design when it comes to houses and furniture. Having said that, she is pretty comfortable in front of the camera, too,” he says.

The actor has been receiving quite a few offers. However, when asked if he would be open to working with brother Ishaan, Shahid who recently returned from a Europe trip with Ishaan, says, “If we like a script, I would be happy to work with him.”

Shahid has worked with his father Pankaj Kapur in Mausam (2011), and his sister Sanah Kapoor in Shaandaar (2015). Talking about working with family, he says that it is certainly not easy. “It’s tough enough playing a character, and if you are working with your younger brother, you feel responsible and don’t want that stress of trying to crack a film. It is actually tougher, but like I said, if something interesting comes along, then we will do it,” says Shahid. A caring brother, he says that he is happy with the way Ishaan’s career is shaping up. “Whenever he wants any advice, I am always there, but I don’t enforce myself on him. He has to make his own decisions,” says Shahid, adding that Ishaan is exceptional at dancing.

“I always knew that he will be a really good dancer, because I remember when I was shooting for Shaandaar he insisted on coming to the sets. He was 18 then. All of us had gone out partying, and suddenly this guy comes and takes over the dance floor. And I was like ‘Ishaan thoda chill maar’, but he was like ‘look at my moves’. So, I knew this one will be a dancer,” says the actor, adding they can’t be compared to each other, and that every actor is different in terms of their approach to their craft. “I never look at similarities as I feel every actor needs to be original. That is very crucial. He is talented and was good in both his films (Beyond The Clouds; 2017 and Dhadak; 2018). Now, the choices that he makes will pave the way for him. He has had a great start and has everything going for him. I am proud of him,” says Shahid.

