Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain is a spitting image of his dad; actor shares side-by-side pic. See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor has challenged his fans to ‘spot the difference’ between himself and his son, Zain. See a side-by-side comparison here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor’s son, Zain Kapoor, was born in 2018.
Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a side-by-side picture of himself and his son, Zain. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor compared his baby boy to how he looked as a child.

“Spot the difference. Like father like son,” he captioned the post, which shows Zain on the left, juxtaposed with a black-and-white image of Shahid, at perhaps around the same age. Shahid’s half-brother, Ishaan Khatter left a heart emoji in the comments section of the post, which has been ‘liked’ almost half-a-million times in less than an hour.

 

Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson

“I can’t make out at all besides the colour on pics ! It’s like a xerox copy,” one person commented, while several others noted that Zain looks a lot like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur. “First one is Taimur second one is you,” one person wrote.

 

#shadyboys

Shahid and his wife, Mira Rajput, recently helped their kids - Zain and Misha - celebrate their first Raksha Bandhan together. Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of the family taking part in the festival. Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018.

Shahid, meanwhile, is currently basking in the success of his recent film Kabir Singh, which has defied controversies to emerge as the biggest Bollywood film of 2019, having made over Rs 275 crore. The actor has yet to announce his follow-up.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:07 IST

