Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 19 recap: Bagha gulps down alcohol as Jethalal and purush mandal watch

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, just as Sodhi, Iyer, Popatlal and Ahmed are making preparations at the venue for their party, Tappu Sena and rest of the Gokuldham society members arrive for dinner. Seeing Jethalal, Mehta, Dr Hathi and Bhide, an over excited Sodhi and Iyer declare that arrangements for the party are in place.

Madhavi, Komal and Anjali, meanwhile, warn Sodhi to be careful as Roshan had called to ask them to keep an eye on him.

Finally, everyone settles down and starts ordering food. Foodie Goli starts ordering everything that is on the menu, but Tappu tells them that they should the Veg Fire Grill and orders that.

Jethalal is keen on jhaal moori but is disappointed that the hotel doesn’t serve it and instead orders Paneer Chilly. He also tells the waiter that it should super spicy. “Itna chilly ki khate he chilam chilli ho jaye,” he specifies. When Bagha’s turn comes, he also orders Paneer Chilly but specifies that he wants no chilly is it as he can’t tolerate spicy food at all as the perplexed waiter takes his order. As Sodhi’s turn comes, he excitedly orders masala peanuts and paapad, raising people’s suspicion and fear among the purush mandal.

Anyway, once the orders have been placed, the starters begin to arrive. Only the food ordered by Tappu Sena takes time and in the meanwhile Goggi asks for some cold drinks till their food arrives. Mehta and Sodhi can’t keep their mouth shut and keep mentioning about the cold drinks for kids, needlessly putting other members of the purush mandal through anxiety.

As everyone is chatting and having fun, Bagha accidentally has a piece from Jethalal’s platter of Paneer Chilly! As he struggles to deal with the outcome, another commotion breaks out as Tappu’s special dish arrive – Veg Fire Grill – which has the platter literally on fire. Seeing this, and thinking the place will catch fire, the entire Gokuldham folks run helter-skelter, creating much confusion. As the waiter asks them to calm down and explains that the food-on-fire is how the dish is prepared that the society members are relieved. As all this is unfolding, Bagha moves to the cold drinks’ counter, open the bottle with the red cap on and begins drinking from it. This is the bottle of cold drink in which alcohol has been mixed as per the purush mandal’s secret party plan.

What follows after that is just hilarious.