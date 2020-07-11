Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumes shoot, Tapu Sena first to begin work. See pics
The shooting of popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma finally resumed on Friday. The first ones to return on sets were the kids on the comedy show.tv Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
The shooting for popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has resumed and the first ones to be back on sets are the members of the famous Tapu Sena, the child actors on the family comedy show. Lead actors on the show - Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Mumnmun Dutta (Babita) were not present on sets on Friday. Producer Asit Modi made sure to mark his presence and ensured all safety measures were in place.
Bhavya Gandhi, who essays the role of Tapu aka Tipendra, was present with his entire gang. Asit told Mirror, “Yes, we started shooting yesterday. As the producer, I decided to also participate in the episode so I would know all the precautions that need to be taken and be able to guide my artistes on how to behave on the sets in the weeks to come. We followed all the SOPs laid down by the state government and the industry associations. Resuming work after three months was an emotional experience.”
He also revealed two landmarks that the show is all set to cross soon - 3000 episodes and a 12year-long straight run. “We complete a straight 12-year run on July 28, making Taraak Mehta… the longest-running serial in the daily soap category. Hopefully we can celebrate that,” Asit told the tabloid.
Pictures and videos from sets have surfaced online. One of them shows the crew members getting clicked, with their face masks on.
Check them out here:
😍 #Repost @tmkoc_ntf We officially resumed shooting for our show yesterday. All we need is your blessings and the same support which you have entrusted on us throughout these difficult times. Can't wait to bring back more smiles on your faces and spread positively! We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the Government. #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah
About getting back on sets, Munmun Dutta aka Babita, had recently said in an interview, “Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I definitely want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too.”
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a popular TV show based on Taarak Mehta’s column for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha called Duniya Ne Undha Chashma.
