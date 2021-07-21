Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 20 recap: As Bagha dances, Jethalal and Mehta hatch plan to isolate him

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 20 recap: After Bagha gulped down the entire bottle of cold drink, which had alcohol mixed in it, Bagha was tough to control. Jethalal and other purush mandal members try to isolate him to not let their secret out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Jethalal and purush mandal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are worried Bagha will spill the beans.

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the members of Gokuldham Society are totally taken aback by Bagha’s behavior after he polishes off the entire bottle of cold drink, which has alcohol mixed in it. As Bagha finishes drinking, his back straightens out and he begins to dance.

Seen him behave that way the purush mandal freezes in fear and shock. In no time, Komal figures out that something fishy since this doesn’t happen after drinking cold drink. Mehta quickly comes with a plan with Jethalal and they decide that Bagha needs to be taken to a separate room before anyone finds out what exactly happened.

The purush mandal agrees to stop the music first so that Bagha stops dancing but he doesn't listen to them and continues to dance even without music, creating further suspicion. Panicky purush mandal quickly runs towards him to make him stop dancing but he refuses to comply. In another attempt to stop him, Jethalal tries to baby talk him but, in turn, comes a shocker as Bagha starts imitating Shah Rukh Khan.

Goggi, meanwhile, tries to make a video but Jethalal stops him and asks Tappu Sena to go to the other restaurant in the resort and have their dinner. They leave reluctantly but Bappuji stays back and that worries Jethalal no end.

Everyone asks Dr Hathi to give Bagha some injection. For that, he suggests Bagha needs to be taken to a room. Bagha is in a world of his own and goes over to mahila mandal to click a selfie. The ladies smell something odd on him and say it out loud. Seeing this, Bappuji decides to check the smell that they are talking about but is somehow stopped. Eventually, the men folk proceed to take him to a room but Bagha runs away and everyone runs after him.

Even Bappuji charges out after Bagha, but he is somehow pushed back inside. Outside, Iyer, Sodhi, Bhide, Ahmed, Popatlal, Dr Hathi, Komal, Madhavi and Anjali are running behind Bagha trying to catch hold of him. Inside, an angry Bappuji is worried for Bagha but Jethalal calms him down.

