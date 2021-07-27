Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 26 recap: Purush mandal members worry about facing their wives

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after purush mandal’s secret ‘party-sharty’ plan is exposed, Champaklal, Madhavi, Anjali, and Komal contemplate on what punishment to be given to them. Eventually it is decided to punish them in such a way which women will enjoy the most – they agree to make the men dance so that they never think of indulging ‘party-sharty’ again. The twist being they have to dance till Bappuji asks them to stop.

On hearing about it , the morale of the purush mandal drops completely so much so that Champaklal starts dancing to show them how it is done. While the mahila mandal is watching in anger, Tappu Sena arrives and is surprised to see all the men dancing.

After the punishment is over, Bappuji, along with Bagha, tries to make Madhavi, Komal and Anjali understand that they need to keep their husbands in check. He tells them , ‘Ek umar kay baad, aadmi apnay maa-baap se zyada apni biwi say darta hai.’ However, they realize that no matter how much they try to control their husbands, on some matters, they just don’t listen.

Anjali then comes up with a plan; she suggests that they should make their husbands swear on them to not touch alcohol again. All agree it is an effective plan , even Champaklal decides to do the same with Jethalal.

Meanwhile , Bhide , Dr Hathi , Jethalal and Mehta are worried after what happened earlier in the day, more so, because they have to go back and face their wives.

Nevertheless , purush mandal folks gather courage and go to their respective rooms. Firstly, Mehta is grilled by Anjali who somehow is manipulated by Mehta into not making him swear about not touching alcohol ever. Up next, as soon as Jethalal enters his room Bappuji does a quick inspection on him. He too somehow evades the issue.