Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani welcomes a baby boy, show's producer might look for her replacement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani, who is known for playing the role of Daya ben in the show, has welcomed a baby boy. This is Disha Vakani's second child after daughter Stuti Padia, who was born in November 2017. The news has been confirmed by Mayur Vakani, who plays the role of her brother Sundarlal in the show, and is also her brother in real life. Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer says ‘show will go on’ if Disha Vakani does not want to return as Dayaben

Disha has been on an indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Recently, in an interview, producer Asit Modi said that Disha might get replaced by another actor in the show, but he did not confirm it, or give any further details.

In an interview with Etimes, Mayur Vakani confirmed that Disha has welcomed a baby boy and hoped that Disha will return to the show. He said, "I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy. Disha will surely return to the show. It has been a long time and Taarak.. is the only show she has acted in for so many years. So there is no reason why she should not return to the show. We are all waiting when she will get back to working on the sets.”

Earlier this week, in an interview with ETimes, show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had hinted that they might find a replacement for Disha's character, Daya ben. He said, “I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before.”

