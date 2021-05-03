Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer says ‘show will go on’ if Disha Vakani does not want to return as Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi has talked about the absence of Ghanashyam Nayak, who plays Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Natu kaka, from recent episodes. He has also shed light on the marriage track of Popatlal (played by Shyam Pathak) and the return of Disha Vakani as Dayaben.

Asit told a leading daily, “Natu kaka is a senior citizen and has recovered from his illness but due to the pandemic, I feel he should stay at home and follow safety protocols. We will surely get him back on the show when the situation gets better. Similarly, Popatlal’s marriage is important but it will also have to wait in the current circumstances.” Ghanashyam underwent neck surgery in September last year.

Speaking about the possibility of Disha’s return, Asit said, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now I don’t feel Daya’s return or Popatlal’s wedding is important. In the pandemic, there are more serious issues and I feel all those matters can wait.”

Disha has been on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda got a fan request on one of his Instagram posts to cast a new actor as Dayaben.

Replying to the comment, Malav joked that if he starts making demands, he might get replaced himself. “@shindepooja91 mein zyada bolunga toh naya director le aayenge (if I ask for too much, they will get a new director)...its not in my hands at all...i just direct the show...dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of other things...but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (whatever happens, happens for the best),” he wrote.

