Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry refutes rumours that she's quitting show, is pregnant

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has refuted rumours about her being pregnant, and about her exit from the show. She revealed that she has been unwell recently and slammed those who 'jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said, "I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late." According to the report, Jennifer had requested the makers of the show to exempt her from the shoot that took place in Daman. "I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon," Jennifer added.

Jennifer also said that she had a high temperature for some days. "It wasn't Covid but the fever only added to my woes... I am in touch with the team and there's no problem. I don't know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies."

Last year, Jennifer had shared a post about the actors who had left the show and those who replaced them. Sunanya Fozdar had replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali on the show, and Balvinder Singh Suri was brought in as Sodhi in place of Gurcharan Singh.

On Instagram, she had dropped a picture collage and captioned the post, “The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)... After seeing today ‘s episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore...Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone’s hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and premiered on July 28, 2008.