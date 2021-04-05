Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah director responds to disgruntled fan who called the show 'terrible'

A disgruntled fan of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ko Ooltah Chashmah voiced his dissatisfaction with the show to director Malav Rajda. The show has been facing criticism for dwindling quality recently.

Commenting on a post by the director, a fan wrote, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” Malav wrote back, “ok point noted.” The fan then backtracked, and replied, "@malavrajda no problem actually it’s not entirely your fault. You’re doing your best but the scriptwriting is abysmal.”

Some months ago, actor Dilip Joshi had also accepted that the show wasn't maintaining high standards. “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality suffer hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte the aur writers ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, the quality does suffer somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. With four episodes being shot per month, they had a gap of a month to write the next four episodes.),” the actor had said in a podcast appearance.

Also read: Dilip Joshi feels quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered, says ‘it has become almost like a factory’

Abhi yeh almost like a factory ho gaya hai (now it has become almost like a factory). Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned,” he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah claimed the top spot on Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows last year. The sitcom, about a Gujarati family and life in their society called Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, beat out the likes of Bigg Boss and Mirzapur.