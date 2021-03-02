Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology for Saif Ali Khan's show, says 'we respect viewers' diverse beliefs'
- Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised "unconditionally" for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.
The political drama, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attracted huge controversy for a scene depicting a college theatrical programme, leading to allegations that the show hurt religious sentiments and multiple FIRs.
"Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series 'Tandav'. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention," Amazon Prime said in a statement.
"We respect our viewers' diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences," the company added.
The streamer said it will continue to develop entertaining content with partners while "complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences".
The cast and the crew of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed series apologised twice. Eventually, the team decided to cut the objectionable portions.
Also read: Deepika's ad accused of plagiarism by Yeh Ballet director Sooni Taraporevala
Recently, the Central government announced new rules and guidelines for digital platforms and content creators. Soon after the announcement, Ali Abbas wrote for News 18, "In January, our show Tandav was released on an OTT platform. It was the fruit of our labour and we were anxious as to how it would be received, like any other film we make. However, once the show was aired, certain sections of society were offended with certain scenes in the show. At that time, we had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest. Had the guidelines been present then, it would have served a two-fold purpose: we would have been self-informed in advance as to what is permissible and what isn’t and secondly, once the show was in line with the guidelines, we would have not have had to run from pillar to post. That is why I whole-heatedly welcome these self-regulatory guidelines."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'
- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'
- Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'
- Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki
- Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive: 'It has been a scary time'
- Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply
- Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone
- Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
- Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14
- Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox